Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Position Increased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,609 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Webster Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,157,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,474,000 after buying an additional 403,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE WBS opened at $38.78 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

