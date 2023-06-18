Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MS opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

