Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,309 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 639,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,621,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

