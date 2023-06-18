Steem Achieves Market Cap of $69.69 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $69.69 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,494.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00291992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00524006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00407759 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,749,974 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.