Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0604

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $60.31 million and $1.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001028 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

