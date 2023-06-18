Avalanche Price Tops $11.51 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $11.51 or 0.00043454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.97 billion and approximately $89.56 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,679,199 coins and its circulating supply is 344,959,749 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

