Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.25- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY23 guidance to $28.25 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.00.
Humana Stock Down 3.9 %
HUM stock opened at $445.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a 12 month low of $422.62 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.47.
Humana Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.
Insider Transactions at Humana
In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Further Reading
