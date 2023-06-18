Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 19,353 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,999,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

