Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.39.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.