Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $204.67 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

