Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.