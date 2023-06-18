Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.