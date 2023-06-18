Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $243.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.53. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $246.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

