Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $11.75 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

