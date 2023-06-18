Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.3 %

Huntsman stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

