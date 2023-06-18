Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.