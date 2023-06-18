The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $153.10 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,513. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

