BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,842,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.