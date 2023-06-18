Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

