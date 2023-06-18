Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 43.1% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $1,742,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE COP opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

