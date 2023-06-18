Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

