Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WHR opened at $146.51 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

