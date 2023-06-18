Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 420.2% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

