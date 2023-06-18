Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 27.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 61.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Blackstone by 70.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

