Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $3,903,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.96.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.