Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $447.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $289.68 and a fifty-two week high of $456.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.20 and its 200-day moving average is $370.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

