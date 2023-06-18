Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in APA by 91.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in APA by 1,863.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

