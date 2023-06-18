Radnor Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

