Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises about 0.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,653. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.