Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.14. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.