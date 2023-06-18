Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $889,171,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $775,028,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $739,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

