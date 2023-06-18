Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $294.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.80. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.