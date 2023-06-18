Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

