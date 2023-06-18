Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

