Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,775. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

