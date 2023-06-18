Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 8,450 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG opened at $41.99 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. Analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 1,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,916.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

