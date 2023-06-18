Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

