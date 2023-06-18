4,730 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.