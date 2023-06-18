Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 575,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,677 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 192,311 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 92,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 68,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,838,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $63.39 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1694 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

