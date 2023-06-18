Empowered Funds LLC Invests $4.18 Million in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.47. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.83 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $261.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

