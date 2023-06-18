Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 858.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,870 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

