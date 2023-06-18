62,379 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,378.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 318,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 305,286 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,794,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

