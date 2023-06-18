Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 13,789 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and sold 99,825 shares worth $21,559,620. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $202.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

