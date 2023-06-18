Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 136,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.95% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.