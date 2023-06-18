Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Post worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Post by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Post by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC grew its stake in Post by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 54,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Post by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.