Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 143,430 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,430 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

