Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.87 Million in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 177,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PG&E by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of PG&E by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of PG&E by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of PG&E by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG opened at $17.40 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

PG&E Company Profile



PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

