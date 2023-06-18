Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $799.96 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $373.15 and a 52 week high of $815.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.54.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

