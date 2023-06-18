Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,358.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,439.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,822.54. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,275.86 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

