Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.75. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.29 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maryann Bruce purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $29,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,832.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

